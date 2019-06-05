Julian Alaphilippe returns to racing at Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Julian Alaphilippe will kick-start the second phase of his season at the Critérium du Dauhpiné this weekend.

The French superstar didn’t race in May as he took time to celebrate his phenomenal spring campaign, which included a maiden Monument victory.

Alaphilippe will line up at the pre-Tour de France tester on Sunday (May 9) along with fellow Monument winner this season Philippe Gilbert.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step puncheur Alaphilippe is having the season of his career so far, winning nine races in the first four months.

>>> Trek-Segafredo boss confirms Vincenzo Nibali signing

His most notable victories were all in Italy – Strade Bianche, two stages of Tirreno Adriatico, and Milan-San Remo.

He capped off his spring with another victory in Flèche Wallone in Belgium, finishing off with Liège-Bastogne-Liège where he finished 16th.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“The Dauphiné is more than just a test for the Tour de France,” said Quick-Step sports director Brian Holm.

“It’s a great and spectacular race in its own right, which this season continues the trend of the past years, putting on the table a hard course favouring the climbers.

“We go there with a balanced squad headlined by our two Monument winners – Julian and Philippe – who have recently completed an altitude training camp, but the depth of the team gives us the possibility to fight for a good result with other riders.

“The summer starts here and the Wolfpack are prepared to leave their mark over as many races as possible.”

>>> Fabio Aru returns to racing after operation

The 2019 Dauphiné, running through to Sunday, May 16, features two hilly stages, two sprint stages, a time trial and is capped off with two tough mountain days on the final weekend.

Quick-Step will rely on Colombian talent Alvaro Hodeg in the sprints, with Classics specialist Zdenek Štybar also bolstering the squad.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

Rémi Cavagna (Fra)

Tim Declerq (Bel)

Philippe Gilbert (Bel)

Alvaro Hodeg (Col)

Zdenek Štybar (Cze)

Petr Vakoc (Cze)