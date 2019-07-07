Lucy Kennedy celebrates too early as Marianne Vos snatches victory on stage three of the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC) snatched victory on stage three of the 2019 Giro Rosa, as Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrated too early, thinking she’d taken the win. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) finished third.

Kennedy attacked within the final five kilometres, catching a lone breakaway rider, thinking she’d done enough to win, with Vos taking her second victory in two days.

At the back of the podium went to apologise to Kennedy for taking the win and said to her “you’ll never do that again”.

