Mark Renshaw extends contract with Dimension Data

The key lead-out man for Mark Cavendish will be staying with the team through 2019

Australian Mark Renshaw has extended his contract with Dimension Data through 2019.

Renshaw is a key-lead out man for Mark Cavendish and the pair have ridden on the same team since 2014.

The 35-year-old Renshaw has committed to Dimension Data for a fourth season after he joined with Cavendish from Quick-Step in 2016.

Cavendish’s plans for 2019 have not been officially confirmed, but the re-signing of Renshaw adds weight to reports that the Manxman would be staying put.

>>> The seven top pro riders still without a contract for 2019

Renshaw said: “I’m looking forward to racing my 16th season professionally with Dimension Data for Qhubeka in 2019.

“This will be my fourth season with the team where we have had some great success over the past three years.

“Working with our new sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo next season as well as seeing Ryan Gibbons continue to develop will be very exciting, I look forward to help him and our other leaders in the sprint finals next season in my favourite position of lead-out rider.

“I will be sharing all my years of experience on the road to bring the team our best results.”

Renshaw also revealed he will also make a donation to the Qhubeka charity, which provides bikes to people in Africa in return for work improving communities, environment or school attendance.

The Australian said he will purchase four bikes – one for each year with the time – to help a child in Africa.

Dimension Data have signed Italian sprinter from Trek-Segafredo for 2019, as well as re-signing Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Ben King.

Team principal Douglas Ryder said: “Mark staying with us is a big moment for our team.

“It’s not just the obvious amount of experience that he has on the WorldTour but it’s the huge success that he’s been part of throughout his career.

“That will obviously play a big role as we look to stand on the top step of the podium more often in 2019. “

Ryder added: “When Mark joined us in 2016 he quickly became part of the success story which I don’t think any of us imagined would have been possible.

“Mark’s ability to navigate his way through the peloton and position his sprinter in the perfect spot is right up with the best ever – to have him with us not only to continue doing that for our current crop of sprinters but also pass on that knowledge to the rest of out lead-out team is fantastic.”

Renshaw was key to Dimension Data’s success in the 2016 Tour de France, which saw the team pick up five stage wins and Cavendish in the yellow jersey.

Cavendish was rumoured to be in talks with Bahrain-Merida around joining the team as part of a new sponsorship with car manufacturer McLaren.

But reports earlier this month suggested the British superstar had reached a last-minute deal with Dimension Data to stay for another year.