Matt Barbet’s Home Roads podcast returns, featuring Tom Pidcock, Rohan Dennis and Lachlan Morton

No doubt Cycling Weekly readers are missing their usual dose of professional bike racing – I know I am.

The racing vacuum has led to many of us turning to other platforms to get our fix, and one very welcome way of seeing off the lockdown boredom is listening to podcasts.

Fortunately, presenter and journalist Matt Barbet has released a new series of Home Roads, his unique podcast with insight into some of the biggest stars in cycling.

While Barbet’s podcast usually sees him head out into the world to ride with professionals on their favourite home routes, the coronavirus lockdown has obviously forced a change of circumstances.

Instead the renowned cycling pundit has been speaking to pros while staying at home, offering an insight into their lives.

You can listen to Home Roads via your usual podcast app, or by clicking here.

There are four new episode Home Roads now available, including interviews with ultra-distance and gravel gladiator Lachlan Morton (EF Pro Cycling) from his home in Colorado, world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) from Girona, retired WorldTour pro turned gravel racer Ian Boswell from Vermont, and British superstar Tom Pidcock from his home country of Yorkshire.

Previously Barbet has interviewed Yorkshire rider and former world champion Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo).

Last year Deignan offered an honest insight into how she started riding, being scouted from school, and how she spent her year away from racing.

World champion Deignan joined Barbet to ride near her home-town of Otley and recce some of the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships course.