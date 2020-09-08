Pascal Ackermann takes second win in another tight sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico 2020

Pascal Ackermann takes his second win in two days after taking stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2020 taking it up early once again and winning by half a wheel ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), who had barged his way through to take second place.

Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost his lead-out man, Rüdiger Selig, in the closing stages of the stage but managed to surf the wheels and decided to hit out with about 250 metres to go.

It was another messy sprint that was strung out in the last 3km by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) as he worked for his sprinter, Tim Merlier, who had recovered from his crash the day before.

How it happened

The day started in the same town as stage one’s start/finish in Camaiore and travelled over a predominantly flat stage of 201km.

The break was originally made up of five riders including Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicola Bagioli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Edoardo Zardini (Vini Zabù-KTM).

But Bouchard decided it wasn’t worth the effort and sat up to rejoin the peloton, Canola later joined him after getting second place on the only mountain points of the day, meaning he moves up to second in that competition, behind Nathan Haas (Cofidis).

The intermediate sprint saw Zardini lose touch and the gap pulled out to 40 seconds for Orsini and Bagioli but they later sat up to allow Zardini back in.

Orsini kicked off with 26km to go after trying to get his breakaway companions to work with him but he decided to kick on after Bagioli and Zardini sat up and quickly caught by the peloton.

Orsini had 21 seconds as he crossed the finish line for the first time as he went into the 22km finishing lap with Bora-Hansgrohe, CCC Team and Cofidis working to pull him back.

The Bardiani rider finally sat up and dropped back into the peloton with 15km to go as the peloton started to prepare their sprint trains along with the general classification teams trying to keep their leaders safe.

It was a very messy and fast approach yet again with several sprinters trying to take glory, but the German star, Ackermann, powered through and took the stage once again.

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico 2020, stage two: Camaiore to Follonica (201km)

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 5-01-53

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates

3. Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

4. Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

5. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

6. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

7. Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

8. Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

9. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

10. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 7-59-28

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates, at 8s

3. Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling, at 16s

4. Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation, at same time

5. Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, at 17s

6. Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma, at the same time

7. Simon Pellaud (Sui) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, at 18s

8. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb, at 19s

9. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 20s

10. Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie, at same time