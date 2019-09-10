Primož Roglič extends contract with Jumbo-Visma despite rumours

Primož Roglič has signed a long-term contract extension with Jumbo-Visma, despite rumours he could leave the team.

The Slovenian, currently leading the Vuelta a España, is a promising Grand Tour talent and has signed a four-year extension with the Dutch team.

Jumbo-Visma has also signed Tom Dumoulin, who ended his contract with Sunweb early to make the switch, which fuelled rumours that Roglič may pursue leadership chances with another outfit.

But in a slightly unusual announcement video, which featured Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong and world darts champion Michael van Gerwen, Jumbo-Visma announced that Roglič would be staying put.

“I like the way this team works. I am enjoying being part of it,” Roglič said. “It’s all about collaboration. Together we can achieve great goals.

“As a cyclist, I entered this team as a relative beginner and I have developed with the help of the team. I received opportunities and support. It all went quickly, for me, but also for the team.

“We have now reached a nice level together and I really believe that we can achieve even more. I have won some races in recent years, but you always aim for more and for the highest.”

Roglič is the favourite to win the 2019 Vuelta, currently leading the race by almost three minutes, having finished third in the Giro d’Italia this year, his best Grand Tour finish to date.

The 29-year-old said: “I am happy with the role I have. The most important argument for staying is that I get opportunities here. I like to win. I have that option within this team. So I didn’t have to think about it for long. I feel at home here, so why not? I hope to bring motivation and inspiration within the team, so that we can continue to fight together to be the best.”

Roglič has had a staggering year so far, winning all three of the stage races he entered before the Giro – the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Romandie.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said: “We are proud and happy that Primož will stay with our team. It is a reward for all the hard work of many people in recent years. Primož has developed enormously in recent years as a person and as an athlete, just like the team. In the coming years we will continue to jointly focus on growing and getting better in all possible areas.”