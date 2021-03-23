Rohan Dennis comes out on top in Volta a Catalunya 2021 stage two time trial

Rohan Dennis came out on top in the stage two time trial of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 ahead of French champion Rémi Cavagna, with João Almeida taking the final podium spot on the day.

Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) beat Cavagna (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) by five seconds but neither rider features in the overall standings, which means Cavagna’s team-mate, Almeida, goes into the overall lead.

The Young rider from Portugal leads the overall by less than a second over young American, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) at just three seconds down in third.

Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal) was unable to stay up there in the overall standings with the Danish rider finishing over two minutes down.

How it happened

The second stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 was an individual time trial around the town of Banyoles where the stage started and finished, with riders taking on an 18.5km undulating course.

Rémi Cavagna set the fastest time early on, riding 33 seconds faster than his team-mate, Josef Černy after putting in a time of 22-32 (48kmh)

Rohan Dennis was looking pacy on course as the live TV images started up and bettered the French champion with a 22-27 (49.4kmh). Dennis and Cavagna dropped out the high overall placing after finishing over two minutes down on stage one, meaning their efforts in the time trial wouldn’t have an impact on the shape of the top-10.

Several riders who were going for the overall standings put in very good rides however, with Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) looking very solid at just over 30 seconds behind Dennis in third as he crossed the line.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) quickly pushed Porte down the order going into third place with an impressive ride at just 29 seconds behind Dennis and Cavagna.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Sepp Kuss and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) all finished around a minute down on the leader, Dennis.

Simon’s brother, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) put in a decent effort to take fifth just 35 seconds behind Dennis.

But Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was even stronger going in a couple of seconds ahead of Adam Yates with a very strong time trial performance by the Dutch GC rider.

Geraint Thomas was the next Ineos Grenadiers rider to come in with a time just 47 seconds down on Dennis, ahead of most of the general classification riders aside from McNulty and his two team-mates of Yates and Porte.

Almeida was the highest placed of the GC contenders in the final stage standings, taking third place ahead of McNulty, Porte, Yates, and the rest, 27 seconds down on Dennis. Almeida went into the overall lead by less than a second on McNulty, with the race heading into the mountains on stage three.

Dennis held onto the win with the top ten not changing in the final half-an-hour of the stage.

Results

Volta a Catalunya 2021, stage two: Banyoles to Banyoles (18.5km)

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, in 22-27

2. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 5 seconds

3. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 27s

4. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 29s

5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 33s

6. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 35s

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at the same time

8. Josef Černy (Cze) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 38s

9. Stafen De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech, at 39s

10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 47s

General classification after stage two

1. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 4-43-26

2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 1 second

3. Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, at 3s

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma, 5s

5. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7s

6. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at the same time

7. Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech, at 11s

8. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 19s

9. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 21s

10. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 22s