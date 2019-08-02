Tom Pidcock takes La Planche des Belles Filles victory at the Tour Alsace

Tom Pidcock took a summit finish victory on La Planche des Belles Filles and will rise up the GC at the Tour Alsace.

The Wiggins Le Col rider sat in 12th place in the overall classification of the UCI 2.2 race, currently the highest placed Brit, and beat Alexander Evans (SEG Racing Academy) and Kevin Inkelaar (Groupama FDJ development squad) to take his first win after three stages. Another Brit, Adam Hartley (SEG Racing Academy), finished tenth.

>>> Mark Cavendish and Alice Barnes headline British squads for European Championships

The five-day race is held in the Alsace region of France, with previous winners including Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in 2016, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in 2010 and Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) in 2009.

In the opening prologue, where teams were split into two groups of three, Pidcock’s trio placed fourth, seven seconds down on the winning Corendon-Circus outfit, which contained David van der Poel, the brother of Amstel Gold Race winner Mathieu.

In the stage one bunch sprint, the 20-year-old placed fourth, with compatriot Jake Stewart coming fourth for his Groupama-FDJ development team.

Two stages now remain, with stage three three providing another summit finish at the Col du Calvaire and stage four providing a lumpy parcours to conclude the race.

In June, Pidcock became the first British winner of Paris-Roubaix U23, attacking from 20km out and solo-ing to victory, following up his win in the junior race in 2017.

At the British national time trial championships, Pidcock placed seventh as Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) rode to a record-breaking sixth title. As a junior, one of Pidcock’s biggest wins came when he claimed the junior World TT Championships.

Before switching to focusing on the road for the remainder of the season, the young Brit claimed his first u23 rainbow jersey at the cyclocross world championships in February earlier this year.

Pidock signed for Wiggins Le Col ahead of the 2018 season, riding the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain and Tour Alsace, where he placed 76th in the overall classification.