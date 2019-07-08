Here are the best pics from stage three of the Tour de France 2019

The best pics as the French took their first yellow jersey since 2014

After a short visit to Belgium, the Tour headed back to France, with Julian Alaphilippe honouring the race’s return by taking the stage victory and first yellow jersey for the nation since Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale) in 2014.

Here are the best pictures from stage three of the Tour de France 2019.

The Tour says goodbye to Belgium…

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

…and heads back into France

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang monitors his injuries after crashing on stage one

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

 

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe goes on the attack

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

The Frenchman takes the stage victory…

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

…and yellow jersey

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Relieving Mike Teunissen of the race lead after a career-defining couple of days

(Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

(Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

We will be back tomorrow to bring you the best photos from stage four of the 2019 Tour de France.