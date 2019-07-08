Here are the best pics from stage three of the Tour de France 2019

After a short visit to Belgium, the Tour headed back to France, with Julian Alaphilippe honouring the race’s return by taking the stage victory and first yellow jersey for the nation since Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale) in 2014.

Here are the best pictures from stage three of the Tour de France 2019.

The Tour says goodbye to Belgium…

…and heads back into France

Jakob Fuglsang monitors his injuries after crashing on stage one

Julian Alaphilippe goes on the attack

The Frenchman takes the stage victory…

…and yellow jersey

Relieving Mike Teunissen of the race lead after a career-defining couple of days

We will be back tomorrow to bring you the best photos from stage four of the 2019 Tour de France.