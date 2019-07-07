Team time trials don’t necessarily provide the most scintillating racing across the 21 stages of the Tour de France, but what they often lack in excitement they make up for in aesthetics.

The symmetry of the discipline and the slickness of the tech combines with the photographers being able to position themselves along the route and snap each time that comes by makes for some cracking shots.

Here are the best pictures from stage two of the Tour de France 2019.

Geraint Thomas warms up for what would be one of a number of days that will test his resolve as he attempts to defend his title

Ineos were out first and set a quick time for the other 21 teams to try and beat

The rest of the teams followed but struggled to match the British outfit’s time

Deceuninck – Quick-Step displayed their team time trial pedigree, finishing with the third best time

Jumbo-Visma were the last to set off

The Dutch squad posted the best time of the day, taking their second stage win in two days…

…and keeping Mike Teunissen in yellow

We will be back tomorrow to bring you the best photos from stage three of the 2019 Tour de France.