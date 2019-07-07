Jumbo-Visma win stage two as they pip Ineos in team time trial at the Tour de France 2019

Jumbo-Visma successfully defended Mike Teunissen’s yellow jersey as they won the team time trial on stage two of the Tour de France 2019.

They posted a time of 28-57 over the 27.6km course, beating Ineos by 20 seconds, with Deceuninck – Quick-Step third by less than a second.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) moves up to second in the overall classification, trailing Teunissen by 10 seconds.

Full race report and results to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage two: Brussels to Brussels – TTT (27.6km)

1. Jumbo-Visma (Ned), in 28-57

2. Ineos (GBr), at 20 seconds

3. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel), at 21s

4. Sunweb (Ger), at 26s

5. Katusha-Alpecin (Sui), at same time

6. EF Education First (USA), at 28s

7. CCC (Pol), at 31s

8. Groupama-FDJ (Fra), at 32s

9. Bahrain-Merida (Bah), at 36s

10. Astana (Kaz), at 41s

General classification after stage two

1. Mike Teunissen (Ned), in 4-51-34

2. Wout van Aert (Bel), at 10 seconds