Jumbo-Visma win stage two as they pip Ineos in team time trial at the Tour de France 2019

Jumbo-Visma successfully defended Mike Teunissen’s yellow jersey as they won the team time trial on stage two of the Tour de France 2019.
They posted a time of 28-57 over the 27.6km course, beating Ineos by 20 seconds, with Deceuninck – Quick-Step third by less than a second.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) moves up to second in the overall classification, trailing Teunissen by 10 seconds.
Full race report and results to follow…
Results
Tour de France 2019, stage two: Brussels to Brussels – TTT (27.6km)
1. Jumbo-Visma (Ned), in 28-57
2. Ineos (GBr), at 20 seconds
3. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel), at 21s
4. Sunweb (Ger), at 26s
5. Katusha-Alpecin (Sui), at same time
6. EF Education First (USA), at 28s
7. CCC (Pol), at 31s
8. Groupama-FDJ (Fra), at 32s
9. Bahrain-Merida (Bah), at 36s
10. Astana (Kaz), at 41s
General classification after stage two
1. Mike Teunissen (Ned), in 4-51-34
2. Wout van Aert (Bel), at 10 seconds