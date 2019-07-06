The best pictures from stage one of the Tour de France 2019

Throughout the French Grand Tour we'll be bringing you the best pictures from the race

One of the best things about July is watching the Tour de France from the comfort of your sofa. However, millions get close up to the action, lining the thousands of kilometres across 21 stages.

Amongst them are the intrepid race photographers. We will be bringing you their best work every day throughout the race.

Fans stand on the statue of Godfrey of Bouillon at the King’s Square to catch a glimpse of the peloton roll out for the opening stage of the Tour de France 2019

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Wherever Peter Sagan goes, his fans follow

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The location of Brussels for the 2019 Grand Départ was selected to honour Eddy Merckx and the 50th anniversary of his first Tour de France victory

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet chat at the front of the start line, waiting to meet the race dignitaries

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The rest of the peloton wait between swathes of fans for the rollout

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A message of support for Chris Froome from a British fan

(Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

A Belgian policewoman and her dog stand by waiting for the start of the first stage

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

The famous Manneken Pis statue dressed in the yellow jersey

(Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

Eddy Merckx out the top of the race car waiting to get the 106th edition of the Tour underway

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Bet your Eddy Merckx impression isn’t as good as this guy’s

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

The peloton passes by wind turbines

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

The cobbled sectors on stage one gave the Tour de France a very Belgian feel

(Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas on the cobbles

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Alexis Gougeard was one of a number of victims claimed by the pavé

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang was brought down in a crash 20km from the finish

(Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

(Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty Images)

Another crash in the closing kilometres claims stage favourite Dylan Groenewegen

(Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty Images)

(Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas was also involved, but despite crossing the line having lost time it was within 3km of the finish so won’t affect his standing in the GC

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The sprinters dash for the line…

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Mike Teunissen pips Peter Sagan to a shock stage victory

The first yellow jersey belongs to Mike Teunissen, with the added honour of being presented it by Eddy Merckx

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet claimed the polka dot jersey after going on the attack early in the stage

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

That feeling when a Belgian rider doesn’t win on home roads…

(Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

We will be back tomorrow to bring you photos from stage two of the 2019 Tour de France.