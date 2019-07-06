The best pictures from stage one of the Tour de France 2019

One of the best things about July is watching the Tour de France from the comfort of your sofa. However, millions get close up to the action, lining the thousands of kilometres across 21 stages.

Amongst them are the intrepid race photographers. We will be bringing you their best work every day throughout the race.

Fans stand on the statue of Godfrey of Bouillon at the King’s Square to catch a glimpse of the peloton roll out for the opening stage of the Tour de France 2019

Wherever Peter Sagan goes, his fans follow

The location of Brussels for the 2019 Grand Départ was selected to honour Eddy Merckx and the 50th anniversary of his first Tour de France victory

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet chat at the front of the start line, waiting to meet the race dignitaries

The rest of the peloton wait between swathes of fans for the rollout

A message of support for Chris Froome from a British fan

A Belgian policewoman and her dog stand by waiting for the start of the first stage

The famous Manneken Pis statue dressed in the yellow jersey

Eddy Merckx out the top of the race car waiting to get the 106th edition of the Tour underway

Bet your Eddy Merckx impression isn’t as good as this guy’s

The peloton passes by wind turbines

The cobbled sectors on stage one gave the Tour de France a very Belgian feel

Geraint Thomas on the cobbles

Alexis Gougeard was one of a number of victims claimed by the pavé

Another crash in the closing kilometres claims stage favourite Dylan Groenewegen

Geraint Thomas was also involved, but despite crossing the line having lost time it was within 3km of the finish so won’t affect his standing in the GC

The sprinters dash for the line…

Mike Teunissen pips Peter Sagan to a shock stage victory

The first yellow jersey belongs to Mike Teunissen, with the added honour of being presented it by Eddy Merckx

Greg Van Avermaet claimed the polka dot jersey after going on the attack early in the stage

That feeling when a Belgian rider doesn’t win on home roads…

Read our full stage one race report here.

We will be back tomorrow to bring you photos from stage two of the 2019 Tour de France.