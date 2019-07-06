Jakob Fuglsang taken to hospital after crash on opening stage of Tour de France 2019

Jakob Fuglsang was able to finish stage one of the 2019 Tour de France but was taken to hospital immediately after the stage following a crash.

The Dane was caught in a collision 18km from the finish in Brussels as the road narrowed and high curbs caught out some riders.

Astana announced shortly after the stage that the 34-year-old had not suffered any fractures but would require stitches.

The pre-race favourite was able to remount and had four Astana team-mates to help him chase down the peloton, but was seen with blood pouring from his face.

Fuglsang, who fired himself into the top-tier of general classification riders on the eve of the Tour de France when he won the Critérium du Dauphiné, suffered a wound above his eye in the fall, as well as grazes on his right side. He also appeared to be suffering from discomfort in his right knee.

His team-mates were able to pace him back onto the bunch with around 10km left to race and he finished the stage without losing time.

Immediately after the stage, Astana announced that Fuglsang would be given a medical check with reports saying he had been taken to hospital.

Fuglsang was not the only GC favourite caught in a collision in the opening stage of the Tour de France 2019, as reigning champion Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash in the final 2km.

A crash near the front of the bunch, which took out Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) forced Thomas to veer into the barriers and he fell.

The Welshman was quickly able to remount his bike and finished the stage without losing any time as the fall happened inside the final 3km.