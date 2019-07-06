Geraint Thomas caught in final 2km crash at Tour de France 2019

Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash in the final 2km of stage one of the 2019 Tour de France.

The reigning champion crashed against a barrier but will not lose time as the collision happened inside the final three kilometres.

Team Ineos confirmed that Thomas fell but was able to quickly remount.

Egan Bernal was also held up in the crash but also will not lose time.

>>> Sir Bradley Wiggins rejoins Tour de France peloton – on the back of a motorbike

The British WorldTour team said on Twitter: “A fast finish in Brussels has seen a late crash, with Geraint Thomas going down against a barrier, but quickly remounting.

“Egan Bernal was held up behind but all riders were within the final 3km, so won’t lose time.”

The crash came the peloton powered its way to the final sprint on the opening stage of the Tour de France 2019, with riders touching wheels near the front of the race.

Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen was the biggest casualty, as the fall took him out of contention for the stage win.

With riders spread across the road, those caught behind were forced to filter through the chaos.

The replay of the crash shows a Team Ineos rider, believed to be Thomas, being forced into the barrier on the right hand side of the road and falling.

He quickly picked up his bike and was able to remount.

Thomas finished the stage in 111th place, 1-52 after the stage winner Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) who took a surprise victory over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

>>> Dimension Data management still at odds over how Mark Cavendish Tour de France decision was made

But Thomas will be given the same time as the stage winner, as the crash happened inside the final 3km.

Bernal also finished a long way behind the winner, in 81st place but again won’t be deducted any time.