Bob Jungels hit by ambulance on stage 15 of the Tour de France

Bob Jungels was hit by an ambulance during stage 15 of the Tour de France.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider was in the gruppetto on the tough mountain day, which finished up the Grand Colombier, when an ambulance sped past on the course and clipped the Luxembourger.

Video footage captured by a spectator shows the riders coming past fans at the side of the road as the ambulance beeps its horn.

Jungels is then clipped by the vehicle, drawing cries from the spectators and riders looking back to check if he’s okay.

Jungels arrived at the finish in 43rd place, only 20 minutes down on stage winner Tadej Pogačar despite the incident.

“The ambulance ran me over from behind, that was quite something,” Jungels said after the finish, visibly banged up.

It was an eventful day for the 27-year-old, as earlier in the stage he was involved in a crash with Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling), which saw the Colombian abandon the race.

Jungels had swung across the road after taking a turn pulling, sweeping Higuita’s front wheel as the rider looked behind him.

“I was swinging off to the right after an attack, I didn’t see him on my right side, unfortunately,” Jungels said. “I must have hit his front wheel and yeah, I’m really really sorry to hear he’s out of the race because of that crash. I don’t know what to say.

“Swinging off to make a rider come through to the front is something we usually do. I’m really sorry if there’s anything I’ve done wrong, it’s very unfortunate.”

Higuita managed to get back up and riding after the incident but then crashed again shortly after, then quitting the race.

There was no sign of a head injury, and EF later confirmed the second crash had been due to a hand injury that meant Higuita couldn’t brake properly.