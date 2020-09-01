Check out Alexander Kristoff’s €5,000 sunglasses from Tour de France podium 

Performance cycling kit can be expensive, but Alexander Kristoff’s Tour de France sunglasses might just raise the bar.

The Norweigian sprinter, who powered his way to victory and the yellow jersey on stage one of the Tour, was wearing some striking shades on the podium after his win.

Kristoff was adorned in a custom pair of gold-plated Scicon Sports Aerowing sunglasses, which were decorated with 36 Brilliant Cut diamonds – 18 on each side – which took the shape of a number one on the arms of the glasses.

Thanks to the jewels and gold lining these sunnies, the cost of these glasses is estimated at €5,000, or around £4,449.

Kristoff then kept the custom glasses coming on the following two stages of the race, switching to yellow shades on stage two to celebrate his time as race leader, then jumping to green glasses as he wore the points jersey on day three.

The diamond glasses were Scicon’s way of celebrating the release of the new Aerowing glasses and the brand’s debut eyewear in the Tour de France.

We’re told more custom designs could be on the way in the future.

Scicon is best known for its range of bike bags and cases, but recently branched out into performance eyewear, which are currently worn by WorldTour teams UAE Team Emirates, Israel Start-Up Nation and NTT Pro Cycling.

Kristoff isn’t the only rider to be dressed up in some expensive kit during the 2020 Tour.

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) is reportedly wearing a $120,500 (£89,000) Richard Mille watch during the race, according to Cycling Tips.

The RM 67-02 watch is made of carbon and titanium components, weighing just 32 grams, so it’s not likely to hold back the French superstar.

Alaphilippe went to visit Richard Mille back in July, presumably to pick up his new timepiece, and shared a picture of the moment on Instagram.