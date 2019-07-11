Heart-warming video shows Peter Sagan’s dad celebrating stage five victory at Tour de France 2019

A heart-warming video from the Tour de France captures the moment Peter Sagan’s dad roars in celebration as his son sprinted to victory on stage five.

The clip, posted on the official Tour de France Twitter account, show Sagan’s father L’ubomir watching the rapid sprint for the line in Colmar.

As former world champion Sagan powered past rival Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), his dad erupted into a cheer that drew plenty of attention from those nearby.

The Tour de France Twitter account posted the video on social media with the caption: “Peter Sagan’s father is clearly pretty happy.”

Sagan was then shown the video clip after the stage and appeared to enjoy his dad’s celebration.

When asked if he might celebrate like that when his son is older, Sagan said he didn’t want to push his son in any direction.

Stage five of the Tour de France 2019 marked Sagan’s stage win in the Grand Tour putting him 16th in the leaderboard, joint with the likes of Mario Cipollini, Miguel Indurain and Erik Zabel.

The 29-year-old has ridden a comparatively quiet 2019 season, claiming only three victories before the Tour de France and not taking any notable results in the Classics.

Sagan then suffered disappointment on stage one of the Tour, narrowly missing out on stage victory and the yellow jersey when he was outstretched by Jumbo-Visma’s Mike Teunissen at the bike throw in Brussels.

But his patience paid off as he was able to outlast the pure sprinters on a tough climbing day on stage five, easily overpowering his versatile riders to take victory.

That win further cemented Sagan’s lead in the points classification, as he now lead’s Michael Matthews (Sunweb) by 47 points.

Sagan is chasing a record seventh green jersey, which would put him ahead of Erik Zabel who won six.