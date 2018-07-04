Nacer Bouhanni ‘disappointed and very unhappy’ after missing out on Tour de France selection

Decision comes after a difficult few months in the relationship between Cofidis and Bouhanni

Having been left out of Cofidis’ team for the Tour de France after a fractious few months in the relationship between him and the team, Nacer Bouhanni has voiced his displeasure at the team management’s decision.

“I am very, very disappointed,” Bouhanni told French sports newspaper L’Equipe. I am really very unhappy.

“Even if I am mentally strong, it is very hard to accept [the decision]. I always give 100 per cent but mentally it’s getting harder for me.”

Bouhanni’s is the latest in an ongoing conflict between the rider and the team hierarchy since Cédric Vasseur took over from Yves Sanquer as Cofidis’ general manager at the end of 2017.

Bouhanni was also involved in a “violent altercation” with sports director Roberto Damiani at the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race, and was seen remonstrating with team-mate Christophe Laporte after he ignored team orders to lead-out Laporte on the opening stage of the Route d’Occitanie, instead choosing to sprint against his team-mate.