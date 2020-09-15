Peter Sagan is promoting £16,000 World Championship commemorative gold medals 

Peter Sagan is promoting a range of £16,000 commemorative gold medals to celebrate his three World Championship victories.

Sagan has shared a link to buy one of the 100 the rare souvenirs, which are engraved with his face, with each medal costing €17,736.

The gold medals are all numbered and come with a certificate to celebrate each World victory on Sagan’s palmarès, after he won three consecutive rainbow jerseys between 2015 and 2017

In an Instagram post Sagan said: “Dear all !

“I would like to present my limited commemorative issue of golden medals (in a number of 100 pieces) created to celebrate my three master titles – Richmond, Doha and Bergen.

“There are only 20 last pieces available in this exclusive offer.

“An extra benefit is the meeting of all other owners that will be organised after the entire collection is sold.

“I look forward to meeting you, Peter.”

The post was uploaded to Sagan’s Instagram account on the second rest day of the Tour de France 2020, where Sagan is battling for the green jersey against Sam Bennett (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

The medals are being sold through Slovakian investing service Trustworthy Investments, which said: “To celebrate his three victories – Richmond, Doha and Bergen – Slovak road professional cyclist Peter Sagan decided to release a gold medal set with his portrait and cycling elements. The medals are numbered and each has its own certificate. The owner of this set will be invited to a personal meeting with Peter Sagan.”

The post was not met with great enthusiasm by fans, with some questioning whether it was a joke.

We’ve already seen some other luxury products on display during this Tour de France, including Alexander Kristoff’s €5,000 sunglasses used on the podium after his victory.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) is also reportedly wearing a $120,500 (£89,000) Richard Mille watch during the race.