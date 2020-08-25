Primož Roglič still questionable for Tour de France after crash, according to his partner 

Primož Roglič still might not start the Tour de France after a crash earlier this month, his partner has said.

Former volleyball player and cross-country skier Lora Klinc has shared an update on Roglič’s condition with Slovenian media, as she celebrated the release of her new book.

Klinc told RTV Slo: “The most important question at the moment is whether Primož will start.

“We all want that, but we are waiting for confirmation.

“The crash has grounded everything.It could have been much worse but why did it have to happen just before the start of the Tour?”

Roglic, winner of the 2019 Vuelta a España and bookies’ favourite to win the yellow jersey this year, was forced to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné while leading the race after a fall.

The Jumbo-Visma rider left the race before the final stage, which threw his Tour de France into doubt.

Roglic is scheduled to lead his team as the Tour kicks off in Nice on Saturday (August 29).

In instagram post last week, Roglič said: “Did a little spin yesterday. I honestly thought I would feel better by now after the crash on Saturday.

“Let’s see what the upcoming days bring – I am staying optimistic.”

Jumbo-Visma were dominating the 2020, winning the opening two stages with Wout van Aert and Roglic, and leading the race.

But crashes forced Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk out of the race, with the latter now forced to miss the Tour de France and instead focus on the Giro d’Italia.

The team have confirmed their Tour line-up with Roglic leading the squad, aided by Tom Dumoulin, George Bennett and Sepp Kuss.

Wout van Aert, Robert Gesink, Tony Martin and Amund Grøndahl Jansen will complete the formidable team for this year’s Tour.