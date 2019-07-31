This is who the bookies are backing to win the Tour de France 2020

The Tour de France is over for another year and we were treated to a historic victor after three weeks of fantastic racing.

Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to ever win the Tour and the youngest rider to reach the top step in the post-war era, which also makes him the most junior pro to take home the yellow jersey (introduced in 1919).

With some surprise results in this year’s Tour, the bookmakers have released long-range predictions for who will win the Tour de France 2020.

There are some unexpected picks for the general classification next year, although less outlandish is the fact that Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is favourite to win a second Tour, at 9/4.

Next in the list is four-time winner and Bernal’s team-mate Chris Froome, who is currently out injured after a horrific crash suffered at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome is currently 5/1 to win a fifth Tour at next year’s editions, as he continues his recovery from a broken femur.

The third favourite for victory is another injured rider, this time Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at 7/1. Dumoulin is a former Giro d’Italia winner and finished second at the 2018 Tour, but hasn’t finished a Grand Tour this year after crashing out of the Giro and being forced to skip the Tour due to a persisting knee injury.

Then Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is next, at 8/1 after he looked like the most likely rider to overturn Team Ineos.

Sadly, Pinot was forced to abandon the race in the Alps after suffering a muscle tear, dashing his hopes of victory before he had a chance to push for the podium.

Controversially, 2018 Tour winner and second-place finisher in 2019 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) is only fifth favourite for victory at 9/1.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is also up there, having finished third in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, currently sitting at 10/1.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is also in with a chance at 16/1, while star rider from this year’s Tour Julian Alaphilippe is at 25/1, despite saying he is not targeting overall victory next year.

Other notable mentions according to the bookies include this year’s Giro winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar) at 33/1, and third place finisher in the 2019 Tour Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at 33/1.

Tour de France 2019 odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 9/4

Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 5/1

Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Sunweb 7/1

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8/1

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 9/1

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10/1

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16/1

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25/1

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 25/1

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar 33/1

