Thomas De Gendt wins from breakaway as Julian Alaphilippe retakes yellow on stage eight of the Tour de France 2019

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) survived from the day-long breakaway to take a phenomenal victory on stage eight of the Tour de France 2019.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) attacked late in the stage to take the yellow jersey back off Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

The Frenchman took the bonus seconds on offer at the top of the final climb of the day as well as on the finish line after finishing third, with the peloton finishing 20 seconds behind.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) followed his compatriots attack and finished second on the stage to take some important time from his rivals in the overall classification.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) was caught up in a crash with his team-mates, with one bike lying snapped by the side of the road, with the defending champion putting in a great show of strength to catch back up to the peloton.

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage eight: Mâcon to Saint-Étienne (200km)

1. Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, in 5-00-17

2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at six seconds

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at same time

4. Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb, at 26s

5. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

7. Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

8. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC

9. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos

10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, all at same time

General classification after stage eight

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 34-17-59

2. Giuliu Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 23 seconds

3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 53s

4. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-10

5. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, at 1-12

6. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at 1-16

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-27

8. Rigoberto Urán (Col)EF Education First, at 1-38

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, at 1-42

10. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-45