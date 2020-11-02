Tour de France 2021 route: Nairo Quintana wary of time trials but relishing double Mont Ventoux ascent

Nairo Quintana has responded to the Tour de France 2021 route, saying he is excited about the two ascents of Mont Ventoux.

The Arkéa-Samsic rider is also wary of the two time trial stages, as he has often lost time against the clock.

On Sunday (November 1), the Tour de France organisers unveiled the route for next year’s race, which will depart from Brittany and will feature ascents of Ventoux, the Col de la Colombiere and a return to Tignes after the 2019 landslides.

Quintana said: “This 108th edition of the Tour de France reintroduces individual time trials, with two stages of this type scheduled, this implies that we will have to carry out very good preparation for the time trial in order to be able to tackle these two as well as possible.

“These will be very important stages for the general classification in the same way as the mountain stages, and in particular that of Ventoux, a pass that I obviously like, which will undoubtedly play a major role during this Tour de France, from same as the stages arriving at the top in the Alps and the Pyrenees.”

Quintana, a three-time podium finisher in the Tour, has struggled with injury this year and ended his season early due to knee problems.

The 30-year-old added: “I am currently diligently pursuing my post-operative rehabilitation of my two knees. I work diligently in the company of physiotherapists, with a view to the 2021 season.

“My goal remains the general classification, to try to get a podium even though I know that the competition is more and more fierce, it is a new opportunity for me to achieve this performance, and 2021 will be a better season physically for me to try to reach that goal.”