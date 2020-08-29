Watch Nairo Quintana’s rapid recovery after crash in awful weather during Tour de France 2020 stage one 

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The first stage of the 2020 Tour de France has been a hectic day of racing as countless crashes hindered the peloton in awful weather.

Heavy rain has battered the peloton on the roads around Nice during the opening day of racing, with multiple riders going down in the treacherous conditions.

So far, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) are among the most notable riders to hit the ground during the 156km stage in Nice.

A video circulating online show’s Quintana’s absolutely rapid recovery from his crash, which happened on a slick road during a right hand turn, as the Colombian was back on his bike and riding again before the peloton had even passed him.

The crash happened at the front of the bunch as a Bora-Hansgrohe rider accelerated in the corner and lost his back wheel, with his bike sliding out towards Quintana.

Quintana’s front wheel lost group and he was sent sliding to the floor. Luckily he was uninjured.

But before viewers had the chance to figure out what had happened or who had crashed, Quintana had jumped up, put his chain back on and was on the bike and pedalling before the remains of the peloton had even passed him.

The opening stage of the Tour has been absolute chaos due to the dangerous conditions caused by heavy downpours and slippery road surfaces.

Sivakov, riding his first Tour de France, crashed around 50km into the stage and found himself chasing back onto the peloton, while also trying to get attention from the medical car.

The Russian had blood dripping from his elbow. He then crashed again while chasing back on.

Julian Alaphilippe also crashed during the day and was forced to wait at the side of the road for a new bike as the disc brake on his first wheel appeared to be damaged.

After a long chase, Alaphilippe was finally able to rejoin the peloton with around 80km left to race.