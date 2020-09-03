Who is the bookies’ favourite to win mountain finish on stage six of the Tour de France 2020?

The Tour de France peloton is on the road towards the second uphill finish of the race, with the favourites about to take on a tough collection of climbs in the final.

But who is the favourite to take the victory on stage six of the Tour de France 2020?

The 191km-long stage from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual is mostly flat in the opening 140km with a few uncategorised ramps thrown in for good measure, before things get tough in the final.

Climbing starts at 143km with the third category Cap de Coste, which is only 2km at 7.3 per cent, but then the road turns up even more.

The final 35km is made up of three climbs separated by very brief downhill sections – the Col de Mourèzes (5.8km at 5.1 per cent), Col de la Lusette (11.7km at 7.3 per cent), and then finally an uncategorised climb to the finish at Mont Aigoual, which is still a touch 8.3km-long at four per cent, with a finishing altitude of four per cent.

With a strong eight-rider breakaway up the road, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) is the bookies’ favourite to win the stage from the escape with odds of 5/2, while Jesùs Herrada (Cofidis).

Unsurprisingly the bookies’ have also tipped Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič as the frontrunner among the GC contenders, as he is already the favourite to win the yellow jersey and proved his strength with a stage victory on Orcières-Merlette on stage four.

The bookies currently have Roglič at 11/2 with his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) behind on 14/1.

Former race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) is also high on the list, currently at 12/1.

Further down the list, yellow jersey Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is at 20/1, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) is 40/1.

Tour de France 2020, stage six odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana – 5/2 in breakaway

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis – 4/1 in breakaway

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma – 11/2

Nicolas Roche (Irl) Sunweb – 6/1 in breakaway

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) – Deceuninck – Quick-Step – 12/1

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) – UAE Team Emirates – 14/1

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott – 20/1

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team – 20/1 in breakaway

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling – 25/1 in breakaway

All odds correct at time of publication