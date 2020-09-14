Who will win the Tour de France? We asked riders who they think will take the yellow jersey

We’ve checked the bookies’ odds, listened to all the commentators and pundits, but there’s still no guarantee on who will be wearing the yellow jersey by the time the Tour de France arrives in Paris.

Will Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič hold on to the race lead through the final difficult week in the Alps? Or will he be usurped by his younger compatriot Tadej Pogačar?

Who better to ask than those at the coalface? The riders, managers, team support staff and journalists of the Tour de France 2020.

André Greipel

Rider, Israel Start-Up Nation

“We can bet about whether the Tour gets to Paris or not instead! I think it’s still quite open this year, Pogačar looks really strong, the same with Roglič. Hopefully, it stays like this and it’ll be interesting when we get to the time trial.”

Kenny Elissonde

Rider, Trek-Segafredo

“I would say Roglič. He looks really solid, he has the team around him, so far he hasn’t shown any cracks. But yeah, the last week is hard so there can still be surprises, people are like ‘has he peaked too soon’. If I think about the Vuelta last year he was solid until the end.

“I think Jumbo-Visma are doing a really good job, they’re not touch-and-go anymore, they know what they’re doing.

“The lack of altitude is maybe better for Roglič…we don’t forget about Pogačar, he’s able to pull off something on his day and he could also win.”

Matt Brabin

Chiropractor, EF Pro Cycling

“Pogačar. Everyone’s saying Roglič but I think Pogačar is by far the strongest. Just from what I’ve seen, I think he’ll win it.”

Wout Poels

Rider, Bahrain-McLaren

“I will say Mikel of course, I mean I have to say that, but also Roglič is making a really strong impression, he’s going really well.”

Rik Van Styk

Sports director, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

“It looks like Pogačar is also really strong, I don’t think they are able to drop each other but with the time trial coming Roglič has an advantage. We will see, it’s still open, but as it is now it looks really hard to beat Roglič, but he’s also cracked before…”

Peter Cossins

Author, The Yellow Jersey

“I reckon Pogačar, he’s going to win. He’s got no team but it doesn’t matter, all he’s got to do is follow Roglič and then make one attack, probably on the Col de la Loze, I guess. I think he’s strong enough to hold off Roglič in the time trial.”