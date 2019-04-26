Tour de Romandie 2019 live TV guide

Defending champion Primož Roglič (Team Jumbo-Visma) returns to the Tour de Romandie (April 30 – May 5) to take on the prestigious six-day WorldTour race.

The race begins with a fast and flat 3.9 kilometre prologue in Neuchâtel, before stage one heralds the beginning of the climbing that’s to come.

>>> Tour de Romandie 2019 start list

Wednesday’s 169.4km stage from Neuchâtel to La Chaux-de-Fonds includes a host of climbs which could split the bunch. Though stage two, from La Locle to Morges, takes in plenty of ascents in its 174.4km, the descent to the finish line means we can anticipate a fast sprint finish.

Stage three sees riders complete three mountain loops, taking in the 900 metre ascents of the Brit and the Rue des Moines as many times, though this could still be one for a fast finisher.

There’s more mountain loops on Saturday’s stage four, from Lucens to Torgon – but here the bunch is less likely to remain intact. The Queen stage of the race, riders will traverse five mountain passes: Vaud, Friborg, Bern, Valais, and the Grand Prix de la Montagne.

The final day will be a 16.8km time trial in Genève. There’s a couple of minor kickers, but the second half is flat, so an out-and-out time triallist could shake up the GC if gaps are close.

Tour de Romandie 2019 TV schedule

Broadcast times are subject to change

Prologue: Tuesday, April 30

15.00-16.30, LIVE Tour de Romandie prologue, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie prologue highlights, Eurosport 2

22.30-23.30, Tour de Romandie prologue highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage one: Wednesday, May 1

14.00-15.00, Tour de Romandie prologue highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.30, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage one, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

22.30-23.30, Tour de Romandie stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage two: Thursday, May 2

14.00-15.00, Tour de Romandie stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.30, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage two, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

22.30-23.00, Tour de Romandie stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage three: Friday, May 3

14.00-15.00, Tour de Romandie stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.30 LIVE Tour de Romandie stage three, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

22.30-23.00, Tour de Romandie stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage four: Saturday, May 4

13.45-15.00, Tour de Romandie stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.30 LIVE Tour de Romandie stage four, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

22.30-23.00, Tour de Romandie stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage five: Sunday, May 5

14.00-15.00, Tour de Romandie stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

12.45-14.15 LIVE Tour de Romandie stage five, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Tour de Romandie stage five highlights, Eurosport 2

21.30-22.00, Tour de Romandie stage five highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @TourdeRomandie

Official website: www.tourderomandie.ch/en/