Tour of Flanders 2019 live TV guide

Here's how to watch the Tour of Flanders, taking place in Sunday, April 7

The 103nd edition of the Tour of Flanders takes place on Sunday, April 7. It’s a race not to miss, and Eurosport will serve up seven hours of live coverage for us to savour the cobbled spectacle.

The start list includes defending champion Nikki Terpstra (Direct-Energie) as well as former champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) also taking to the start line.

On-form Deceuninck-Quick-Step will be looking to add to their string of results, with a roster containing Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert, Bob Jungles and Zdeněk Stybar.

Defending champion Anna van der Breggen will be missing the women’s race, so we know there will be a new rider crowned. There’s plenty of former winners on the start list, including Coryn Rivera (Sunweb), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Ellen Van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), plus Marianne Vos (CCC Liv).

Coverage starts early at 9.15am UK time on Eurosport 1, with plenty of highlights programmes on over the following day or two if you can’t get to the TV on Sunday.

TV schedule

Sunday, April 7

09.15-16.30, Tour of Flanders LIVE, Eurosport 1

18:00-19:15, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-23.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

Monday, April 2

06.30-07.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

08.30-09.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

13.00-14.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

17.30-19.00 Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

23:30-01:00, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

