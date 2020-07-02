US National Championships cancelled as country struggles to contain spread of coronavirus

The US National Championships have been cancelled as the country has struggled to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While European governments have started to ease quarantine restrictions as the virus has slowed, the USA has faced a sudden increase in the number of cases.

UCI racing is scheduled to return in Europe this month, but USA Cycling has now been forced to cancel a host of National Championships, including the road events.

A statement from the US governing body said: “This update comes after months of working through numerous plans and options and is written with disappointment, as we are unfortunately forced to announce the cancellation of multiple National Championships for the 2020 season. Throughout this time, we have worked to create alternative dates in the hopes that COVID-19 cases would decrease, sought alternative locations where needed, and looked to modify our events in order to mitigate risk and meet local regulations and requirements.

“As we have gotten closer to decision dates, it has become clear that many of the challenges in conducting safe and fair Nationals are insurmountable. In the end, we do not feel confident that we can ensure the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, and host communities.”

More than 20 states have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, including Texas, Florida, Arizona and California.

As a result of the increase, USA Cycling has cancelled the National Championships for the road, the Grand Fondo, mountain bike, and track.

The road Nationals were scheduled to be held from June 18-21, but USA Cycling has now taken the decision not to reschedule the event due to the challenges of obtaining local permits, the number of people who travel across the country and financial concerns.

Anyone currently holding a national champion’s jersey, including Alex Howes (EF Pro Cycling) and Amber Neben (Cogeas-Mettler) on the road, will keep their titles until 2021.

The US cyclocross championships are still scheduled to go ahead in December.