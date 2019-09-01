Nairo Quintana takes red jersey as Tadej Pogačar wins Vuelta a España stage nine

Nairo Quintana rode himself into the red jersey across high mountains in torrential rain as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took his maiden Grand Tour stage victory on stage nine of the Vuelta a España 2019.

The Movistar rider finished 23 seconds behind Pogačar, after the Slovenian dropped him in the closing kilometres, which was enough to take the race lead.

Primož Roglič finished third, coming in 25 seconds behind Quintana, whose team-mate Alejandro Valverde came in on his tail in fourth.

Miguel Ángel López hit out with 20km to go, but was reeled in and ended up losing 38 seconds to Quintana, who leapfrogs him in the overall classification and takes the red jersey.

Results

Vuelta a España 2019, stage nine: Andorra la Vella to Cortals d’Encamp (94.4km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 2-58-09

2. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 23 seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 48s

4. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at same time

5. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 57s

6. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida, at 59s

7. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First, at 1-01

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb

9. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, both at same time

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos, at 1-38