Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 race

The last Grand Tour of the season is finally underway with the Vuelta a España 2020 starting in the Basque town of Irún with the race ending in Madrid after 18 stages.

This race has four jerseys available to win, but unlike the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, the jerseys are all very likely to go to a climber as the Vuelta has more climbing days than anything else.

The red jersey belongs to the leader in the general classification, stage one winner at the top of the Arrate climb will take the first red jersey of the race.

And it was last year’s champion, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who took the first step in defending his title after sprinting to win stage one up on the Alto de Arrate.

Green is the colour of the points jersey, much like in the Tour, but this one does not completely favour the sprinters as the points are equal on flat and mountainous days.

Roglič also took this jersey after the first day of racing but it will be worn for stage two by the rider in second place, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Mountains also offer points in the ‘King of the Mountains’ standings and the jersey on offer is white with irregularly sized blue polka dots.

It was Roglič’s team-mate, Sepp Kuss, who led the lead group over the KoM point on Arrate, therefore taking 10 points and going into the lead in the competion ahead of Quentin Jaurégui (Ag2r La Mondiale) who was in the day’s break.

White used to be the colour of the combined jersey, but now it is the same as the other Grand Tours with it being for the best young rider.

Enric Mas (Movistar) put in a solid ride to lead this competition by 50 seconds over his nearest rival.

The team standing is the final category up for grabs with the time taken on the first three riders from each team to combine together that decides that competition.

Vuelta a España standings

General classification after stage one

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 4-22-33

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5 seconds

3. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 7s

4. Esteban Cháves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott, at 11s

5. Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, all at same time

7. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 14s

8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 20s

9. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, at 50s

10. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1-01

Points classification after stage one

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 25 points

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, 20 points

3. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, 16 points

Mountains classification after stage one

1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, 10 points

2. Quentin Jaurégui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, 6 points

3. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, 6 points

Youth classification after stage one

1. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, in 4-22-35

2. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 50 seconds

3. Gino Mäder (Sui) NTT Pro Cycling, at 1-31

Team classification after stage one

1. Jumbo-Visma, in 13-08-32

2. Movistar Team, at 1-19

3. UAE Team Emirates, at 2-30

La Vuelta a España 2020, stage one: Irun to Arrate (172.5km)

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 4-22-33

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1 second

3. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

4. Esteban Cháves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott

5. Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, all at same time

7. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 4s

8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 10s

9. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, at 40s

10. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 51s