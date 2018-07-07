Watch: On-board footage shows Chris Froome’s dramatic crash at the Tour de France (video)

Jasper De Buyst was perfectly positioned with his handlebar camera

What looked like a fairly run-of-the-mill flat Tour de France stage was turned on its head in the final 10km with numerous crashes and defending champion Chris Froome one of those to hit the deck.

Froome’s crash was barely picked up television cameras, but was captured in full details by a handlebar-mounted camera mounted on the bike of Lotto-Soudal rider Jasper De Busyt.

De Buyst was riding directly behind Froome as he rode along the right-hand side of the road with five kilometres of the road, before the road unexpectedly turned left.

>>> Chris Froome uninjured after crashing and losing time in ‘bonkers’ final 20km of Tour de France stage one

Unfortunately for Froome, as the road swung left the peloton moved right, and the Brit found himself with nowhere to go as he brushed shoulders with Katusha-Alpecin rider Rick Zabel.

From there Froome had no option but to crash into the ditch, and was actually quite lucky to avoid a bollard on the outside of the bend.

The footage shows Froome falling over the handlebars and onto his right side into the ditch before De Buyst, who managed to stay upright, calls his name to check he is unharmed.

Froome is then quickly back onto his feet and remounting his bike, finding himself struggling to get up to speed in the middle of the road as a group of chasing riders fan around him at high speed.

>>> Five talking points from stage one of the Tour de France

Thankfully Froome only suffered a few scrapes and bruises in the crash, but did concede 51 seconds to the front of the race, coming home in a group that also included Richie Porte and Adam Yates who were caught behind an earlier crash.

Having suffered only minor injuries, Froome will be well enough to start Sunday’s second stage from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon, before the crucial team time trial around Cholet on Monday.