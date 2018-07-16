Where to watch Tour de France 2018: live TV guide

Where to watch the 2018 Tour de France live on television - Eurosport and ITV4 schedules

The 2018 Tour de France takes place over July 7-29 and there will be daily coverage as well as highlights. Eurosport and ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of each stage, in addition to analysis and highlights programmes.

Live coverage can be found on Eurosport 1 and ITV4 on every day of the race (apart from the final day which will be on Eurosport 1 and ITV 1), with start-to-finish coverage of every day generally starting at around midday.

For those not willing watch every minute of the 3,329km race, make sure you’re around for the sharp end of stages, with most stages finishing at around 5pm. However don’t get caught out on stages eight and nine, which will finish at around 3pm in order not to clash with third place play-off and final of the football World Cup.

There will also be highlights programmes going out each evening on both Eurosport and ITV4.

You can also catch the racing on fuboTV – there’s a free trial and you can connect on any device.

Watch: Tour de France 2018: Essential Route Guide

The 2018 Tour starts on Saturday, July 7 with the Grand Départ in the Vendée region in the west of France – there will be two flat sprinters’ stages before a 35km team time trial on stage three.

From there, the days become more lumpy, with stages in Brittany, before the route tackles the cobbles ahead of a finish in Roubaix followed by mountainous stages in the Alps and Pyrénées.

>> Tour de France 2018 route

Tour de France 2018 TV Guide