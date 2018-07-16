Where to watch Tour de France 2018: live TV guide

Where to watch the 2018 Tour de France live on television - Eurosport and ITV4 schedules
The 2018 Tour de France takes place over July 7-29 and there will be daily coverage as well as highlights. Eurosport and ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of each stage, in addition to analysis and highlights programmes.
Live coverage can be found on Eurosport 1 and ITV4 on every day of the race (apart from the final day which will be on Eurosport 1 and ITV 1), with start-to-finish coverage of every day generally starting at around midday.
For those not willing watch every minute of the 3,329km race, make sure you’re around for the sharp end of stages, with most stages finishing at around 5pm. However don’t get caught out on stages eight and nine, which will finish at around 3pm in order not to clash with third place play-off and final of the football World Cup.
There will also be highlights programmes going out each evening on both Eurosport and ITV4.
You can also catch the racing on fuboTV – there’s a free trial and you can connect on any device.
Watch: Tour de France 2018: Essential Route Guide
The 2018 Tour starts on Saturday, July 7 with the Grand Départ in the Vendée region in the west of France – there will be two flat sprinters’ stages before a 35km team time trial on stage three.
From there, the days become more lumpy, with stages in Brittany, before the route tackles the cobbles ahead of a finish in Roubaix followed by mountainous stages in the Alps and Pyrénées.
Tour de France 2018 TV Guide
|Stage
|Date
|Coverage
|1
|Saturday, July 7
|
ITV4: 9.30am- 3.15pm
Eurosport 1: 9.30am- 3.15pm
|2
|Sunday, July 8
|
ITV4: 12pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm
|3
|Monday, July 9
|
ITV4: 1.45pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 2pm- 5pm
|4
|Tuesday, July 10
|
ITV4: 12pm- 5.15pm
Eurosport 1: 11.45am- 5.15pm
|5
|Wednesday, July 11
|
ITV4: 11.15am- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 11am- 5pm
|6
|Thursday, July 12
|
ITV4: 12pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm
|7
|Friday, July 13
|
ITV4: 11am- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 11am- 5pm
|8
|Saturday, July 14
|
ITV4: 10.30am- 3pm
Eurosport 1: 10.30am- 3pm
|9
|Sunday, July 15
|
ITV4: 11.30am- 3pm
Eurosport 1: 11.30am- 3pm
|Rest Day
|Monday, July 16
|10
|Tuesday, July 17
|
ITV4: 9.30am- 5.30pm
Eurosport 1: 9.30am- 5.30pm
|11
|Wednesday, July 18
|
ITV4: 12.45pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 12.45pm- 5pm
|12
|Thursday, July 19
|
ITV4: 11am- 5.15pm
Eurosport 1: 11am- 5.15pm
|13
|Friday, July 20
|
ITV4: 12.30pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 12.30pm- 5pm
|14
|Saturday, July 21
|
ITV4: 12pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm
|15
|Sunday, July 22
|
ITV4: 12pm- 5.15pm
Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5.15pm
|Rest Day
|Monday, July 23
|16
|Tuesday, July 24
|
ITV4: 10.15am- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 10.15am- 5pm
|17
|Wednesday, July 25
|
ITV4: 2pm- 5pm
Eurosport 1: 2pm- 5pm
|18
|Thursday, July 26
|
ITV4: 12.45pm- 5.15pm
Eurosport 1: 12.45pm- 5.15pm
|19
|Friday, July 27
|
ITV4: 11am- 5.15pm
Eurosport 1: 11am- 5.15pm
|20
|Saturday, July 28
|
ITV4: 10.45am- 4.45pm
Eurosport 1: 10.45am- 4.45pm
|21
|Sunday, July 29
|
ITV: 3.30pm- 7pm
Eurosport 1: 3.30pm- 7pm