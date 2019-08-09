Women’s Tour of Scotland abandoned due to extreme weather conditions

Stage one of the women’s Tour of Scotland was abandoned with around 30km to go due to extreme weather conditions.

The UCI category 2.1 race was stopped after two hours of racing, as heavy rain battered the peloton en route to the finish in Dunfermline.

“Due to extreme weather conditions we have taken the unfortunate decision together with Police Scotland and the other relevant authorities to abandon today’s stage,” said race organisers.

“Conditions have proven impossible due to heavy sections of standing water. Rider safety is therefore paramount and conditions were no longer safe to continue.”

The days’ winners of the Queen of the Mountains and sprint competitions were required for podium presentation in Dunfermline but all other competitors were allowed to return to their accomodation.

A number of high-profile riders are competing in the three-day stage race, with Katie Archibald leading the Scottish national team and Bigla’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Leah Thomas also in attendance.

As it stands the race will continue tomorrow, with stage two rolling out of Perth and ending in Glasgow and stage three starting and finishing in Edinburgh.