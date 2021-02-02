The Women’s Tour will be broadcast live for the first time in 2021, as the race announces a new partnership with Eurosport and GCN.

Britain’s only WorldTour stage race will now reach a bigger audience than ever before as it will be given live coverage this year for the first time in the race’s history.

The organiser of the Women’s Tour and the Tour of Britain, SweetSpot, has signed a new five-year deal with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network (GCN) to show both events across its digital platforms and channels, while both races will also be available on ITV in the UK.

Each stage of the six-stage Women’s Tour will broadcast live along with preview shows, features and analysis, helping the prestigious event reach a wider audience.

British star rider Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the 2019 Women’s Tour, said: “The Women’s Tour is already a highlight of the Women’s WorldTour calendar with fantastic crowds and support in the UK but to add live television coverage will really takes it to the next level.

“It’s great to see the race has partnered with Eurosport and GCN and it being live means there will be even more exciting racing throughout and adds to the already brilliant atmosphere. The race is even more special to me as it is where I won my first World Tour race following the birth of my daughter Orla and also with my Trek-Segafredo team in 2019. I hope to be able to defend my title there this year.”

After the cancellation of the 2020 event due to coronavirus, the 2021 Women’s Tour is set to run from June 7-12, with the peloton racing between Oxfordshire and Suffolk.

The seven-stage Tour of Britain will run from September 5-12 this year, starting from Penzance in Cornwall and finishing in Aberdeen, with the full route set to be announced later this year.

Hugh Roberts, Chief Executive of SweetSpot, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Eurosport and GCN in 2021 and beyond to enhance the programming for our existing events and explore opportunities for growth.

“Eurosport’s and GCN’s incredible reach has helped spread the awareness of the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour worldwide and, with the addition of the GCN+ to their portfolio, we’re confident of both enhancing our coverage of these races and creating more interactive viewing experiences for cycling fans.

“After a challenging year for everybody, the continuation of this partnership is also great news for all of our partners and regional stakeholders, who will continue to benefit from the exposure that SweetSpot’s events provide.”

Eurosport will now broadcast both races across Europe, African, Asia, North America, Oceania and South America.