Rapha invites riders to share their goals for 2021

Let’s face it, 2020 wasn’t the best year for bike riding, so Rapha has decided to kick off the New Year with an optimistic new initiative that it’s calling Rapha Riding Goals.

Every January, each Rapha staff member sets themselves a new riding goal for the year ahead. Staff usually write their goals, along with their own personal race number, on a staff message board next to their bike hooks.

However, since office life has yet to return to normal, Rapha is taking the tradition online in 2021 and inviting all cyclists around the world to join in by setting a goal of their own, great or small, to chase over the coming months. And later this year Rapha says it will be picking out some of its favourites goals from those submitted and helping riders achieve them – though there’s no detail on how that will work yet.

With freedom hopefully not too far away, 2021 seems like a particularly good year to make up for lost time and set a new riding goal to pursue in the coming months, says Rapha. One of the most obvious goals would be to commit to and train for your longest ride of the year. Or why not ride through a corner of the world you’ve never been to before or strap some essentials to your frame and set out for a week of sleeping under the stars?

Jess Morgan, Rapha’s UK PR and communications manager told us that her goals in previous years had been to ride Manchester to London (Rapha’s 220-mile charity ride for Ambitious about Autism), to learn how to trackstand and to earn a Cat 2 racing licence. “I didn’t quite manage all of them, but it was great to have something to aim for each year.”

To submit your goals follow Rapha on Instagram and post in-feed using the #rapharidinggoals hashtag.