Recall: Trek warns customers to immediately stop riding bikes equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars
Recall includes 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Trek owners beware.
Trek Bicycle today announced a voluntary recall of the Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar-stem combo and the bikes equipped with them, including all 2022 Speed Concept SLR bikes and all 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles.
Trek is doing so in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent agency that promotes consumer product safety by addressing “unreasonable risks” of injury, developing safety standards and conducting research into product-related injuries.
It appears that the carbon base bar and handlebar/stem of this particular model could crack if overloaded, potentially causing riders to lose control of their bicycles and crash.
"Customers should immediately stop using these bicycles or bicycles equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems and contact their local Trek retailer," Trek said in a statement.
If you are the owner of a 2022 Trek Speed Concept SLR bike, an official Trek retailer will install a replacement base bar for free.
For the Trek Emonda SLR bikes and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VC-R handlebars/stems, Trek will provide an individual handlebar and stem until an updated handlebar/stem combo is available.
As an extra incentive to bring your bike or bars in for replacement, Trek is also offering a $100 in-store credit that can be used toward any Trek or Bontrager products through the end of the year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
'I didn’t have the legs': Primož Roglič looks fallible at the Vuelta a España
The defending champion went from being the virtual leader to trailing his rivals on stage six
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel on his storming stage six performance at Vuelta a España: 'It was not really planned to attack'
The Belgian plays down talk of him holding the lead all the way to Madrid
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published