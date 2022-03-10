Remco Evenepoel given short driving ban after being caught speeding at almost double the limit

Remco Evenepoel has been banned from driving for three weeks and been ordered to re-take his theory test.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider was caught speeding at 125kmh near his home in Schepdaal in Belgium in November 2020 on a road where the maximum drivers are permitted to drive is 70kmh.

Evenepoel, who is currently racing at Tirreno-Adriatico, was not present for the court hearing on Wednesday where he was handed a driving ban for 21 days, a fine of €400 and told that he would have to re-take and pass a driving theory test.

The incident took place not long after he broke his pelvis at Il Lombardia, and he claimed that the reason for his speeding was that he was trying to arrive to a physio appointment as quickly as possible having been delayed at a sponsor event.

Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Evenepoel's lawyer, Kristof Callebaut, said in court: "To make up for time, he made the wrong decision and accelerated

"In the race, driving a little faster usually yields something, but in traffic you don't gain anything with that. He realises that. That speed is intolerable and he admits his mistake.

"He is not an enfant gâté who comes into the press with all kinds of nonsense. He leads an exemplary life, and you should if you race at that level.

"He doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, and doesn't even go out. He is incredibly talented and makes sacrifices every day. It seems as if it all happens automatically, but it is not at all like that and that is sometimes forgotten."

>>> Tadej Pogačar's impact on his UAE Team Emirates team-mates: 'He has a vibe that brings everyone peace'

Evenepoel started his 2022 season by winning the Volta ao Algarve and is widely regarded as the most talented Belgian male cyclist since Eddy Merckx.

After the culmination of Tirreno-Adriatico, his next stage race is slated to be April's Tour of the Basque Country, with the Vuelta a España his Grand Tour goal of the season.