Rémi Cavagna wins Tour of Poland stage six time trial as João Almeida strengthens overall lead

A good day for Deceuninck - Quick-Step, with time trial wins and leader's jerseys aplenty across two different races

A good day for Deceuninck - Quick-Step in the time trial discipline. First, Remco Evenepoel won the race against the clock in the final stage of the Tour of Denmark, securing the overall victory, before Rémi Cavagna won the penultimate stage six of the Tour of Poland and João Almeida secured his overall lead before tomorrow's flat, final day.

Cavagna finished the 19.1km-long course 13 seconds faster than his team-mate Almeida, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar taking third, a further three seconds back.

With Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) finish 18 seconds down on the Portuguese race leader, the gap between first and second in the general classification went out to 20 seconds, meaning Almeida mostly has to concentrate on finishing tomorrow's stage seven to secure what should be a first stage race victory of his career.

Brit Ben Tulett (Alpecin-Fenix) put in a good showing, finishing within a minute of Cavagna, to move up into the top 10 overall, in what will likely be the first WorldTour stage race the 19-year-old has finished.

Behind Mohorič in the overall lies Michał Kwiatkowski, seven seconds down on the Slovenian in the Ineos rider's home race.

Results

Tour of Poland 2021, stage six: Katowice to Katowice (19.1km - ITT)

1. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 22-10
2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 13 seconds
3. Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 16s
4. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, at 18s
5. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers, at 19s
6. Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash, at 21s
7. Nikias Arndt (Ger) DSM, at 28s
8. Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 29s
9. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious, at 31s
10. Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 32s

General classification after stage six

1. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 23-17-01
2. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 26s
3. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers, at 33s
4. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 43s
5. Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 59s
6. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 1-03
7. Jai Hindley (Aus) DSM, at 1-31
8. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, at same time
9. Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix, at 1-34
10. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-36

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

