Route planning app Komoot sold after it expands paywall, job losses could follow

The route planning app has been bought by Italian tech firm Bending Spoons

Komoot logo
(Image credit: Komoot)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Following the decision to expand its paywall, and cut free features, Komoot has been sold to Italian tech company Bending Spoons, which also owns WeTransfer and Evernote.

The route planning app company could now see significant workforce cuts, if history is anything to go by.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest