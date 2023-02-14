Scott Catanzaro and Jacqueline Godbe win the virtual stars and stripes at the 2023 eSports US National Championships

Just one week before the UCI 2023 UCI Cycling eSports World Championship takes place in the virtual world of Zwift, the best eSport talent across Canada and the United States contested at the joint USA Cycling and Cycling Canada eSport National Championship presented by Wattbike this past weekend.

Riders competed virtually through RGT Cycling rather than Zwift yet all the top virtual riders were present including professional eSports teams like NeXT eSport p/b Enshored and Saris/ NoPinz.

The race weekend kicked off with age group categories competing on Saturday, February 11, and 18 new national champions were crowned by the day's end.

The Elite and Para events were broadcasted live and fans watched as two-time eSport Cycling Worlds competitor and defending national champion Jacqueline Godbe (Saris/ NoPinz) rode herself into the stars and stripes jersey, as a final preparation perhaps for the World Championships on the 18th.

In the Men’s race, Scott Catanzaro (NeXT p/b Enshored), not a member of the Team USA delegation for the upcoming Worlds, was victorious over Brad Bickley with Team USA Esports athlete Zach Nehr (NeXT p/b Enshored).

Many of the riders who competed over the weekend will be making their way to the virtual start line in Zwift's Scotland map on Saturday, February 18 for the UCI Cycling Esports World Championship, now in its third year.

Racers will face an all-new format and courses in new territory, which was created especially for the championships and takes inspiration from the Scottish landscape as well as Glasgow itself.

And for the first time in the brief history of the Cycling Esports World Championships, an American is likely to be among the podium finishers if not ride away with the rainbow jersey. Check out our race preview and meet the race favorites from the country in which virtual racing was born.