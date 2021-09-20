Scottish rider sets new record for distance ridden in a week

Scottish rider Josh Quigley has broken the world record for the furthest distance covered in the space of seven days.

Quigley, who is 29-years-old, set off from Aberdeen on 80-mile laps through the Cairngorms national park, covering 2179 miles and beating the record, previously set by Australian Jack Thompson, by just two miles as he finished at 4am on Monday, September 20.

The record has officially been given a Guinness World Record confirmation and now stands as the new greatest distance cycled in one week, unpaced.

>>> Meet Chris Symonds: The 47-year-old Londoner who works at the House of Commons and rode Worlds TT for Ghana

After the ride a tweet was posted to Josh's account saying: "2179 miles - 100 per cent He has done it seven day cycling distance world record attempt. Guinness World Records: 'Greatest Distance cycled in one week - Unpaced"

2179 MILES - 100%HE HAS DONE IT 💪7 DAY CYCLING DISTANCE WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT 🚴🏻‍♂️🥇GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS: “GREATEST DISTANCE CYCLED IN ONE WEEK - UNPACED” 🏆🌍Sponsor: @Thomas_Franks_ pic.twitter.com/vXRk8ioDgISeptember 20, 2021 See more

After his ride, Quigley spoke to BBC Scotland, saying: "On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused,

"I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April. I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.

"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now. It's been the most intense experience of my life."

Quigley had previously attempted to break this record in April but had to abandon his ride due to a knee injury on the fourth of seven days with Quigley adding that he was worried that the same thing would happen again this time.

He had no setbacks on his ride, no mechanicals or crashes over the 2179 miles ridden in the Highlands of Scotland.

If you would like to donate go to Josh Quigley's just giving page.

His fundraising has already seen his target of £10,000 beaten with the figure being donated to the Thomas Franks Foundation currently standings at £11,398.