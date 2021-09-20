Scottish rider sets new record for distance ridden in a week
Josh Quigley put in an amazing ride on laps around Aberdeen and the Cairngorms to raise money for the Thomas Franks Foundation
Scottish rider Josh Quigley has broken the world record for the furthest distance covered in the space of seven days.
Quigley, who is 29-years-old, set off from Aberdeen on 80-mile laps through the Cairngorms national park, covering 2179 miles and beating the record, previously set by Australian Jack Thompson, by just two miles as he finished at 4am on Monday, September 20.
The record has officially been given a Guinness World Record confirmation and now stands as the new greatest distance cycled in one week, unpaced.
After the ride a tweet was posted to Josh's account saying: "2179 miles - 100 per cent He has done it seven day cycling distance world record attempt. Guinness World Records: 'Greatest Distance cycled in one week - Unpaced"
After his ride, Quigley spoke to BBC Scotland, saying: "On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused,
"I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April. I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.
"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now. It's been the most intense experience of my life."
Quigley had previously attempted to break this record in April but had to abandon his ride due to a knee injury on the fourth of seven days with Quigley adding that he was worried that the same thing would happen again this time.
He had no setbacks on his ride, no mechanicals or crashes over the 2179 miles ridden in the Highlands of Scotland.
If you would like to donate go to Josh Quigley's just giving page.
His fundraising has already seen his target of £10,000 beaten with the figure being donated to the Thomas Franks Foundation currently standings at £11,398.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
