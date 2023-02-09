Specialized experimenting with radical new frame design, patents suggest
Newly published patent displays a ‘strut’ joining the seat tube and down tube together to aid comfort for the rider
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Specialized has recently published a patent which outlines a new and radical-looking frame design. According to an analysis from Wheelbased (opens in new tab), the frame design incorporates what Specialized call a ‘strut’ and features the removal of a lower section of the frame's seat tube.
Cyclingnews (opens in new tab) reported on Thursday that details of the patent suggest that Specialized believe removing the lower portion of the seat tube and then incorporating a ‘strut brace’ to join the seat tube and down tube together can “increase deflection” with the aim of improving ride comfort without compromising the ride quality.
"As reflected in the test results, the main frame 18 produced 172% greater vertical deflection and 75% greater horizontal deflection at the seat during the vertical stiffness test compared to the conventional frame," Specialized said, according to Wheelbased. "By increasing the vertical deflection at a greater rate than the horizontal deflection, ride comfort is increased without substantially increasing the rearward saddle tilt.
"The horizontal stiffness test showed a decrease of 24% in the horizontal deflection for the main frame 18 compared to the conventional frame, which does not substantially impact the ride characteristics (e.g., handling, force transfer, etc.), but it provides evidence that the frame design works well to handle the loads/stresses applied during the horizontal stiffness test, which is believed to correlate to real-world riding."
Specialized is a brand which has a long history of design innovation with some notable examples being the early iterations of the Shiv time trial bike which incorporated an integrated nose cone, subsequently meaning it would go on to be banned by the UCI.
Another product which is now discontinued, the Venge aero road bike, also demonstrated a dramatic departure from previously accepted road bike design. The brand also recently released a gravel bike, the Diverge STR which featured Specialized’s Future Shock suspension technology on both the front and rear of the machine.
Seeing different frame designs pop up which veer away from the traditional ‘double diamond’ shape is not an unusual occurrence. Specialized’s new frame may never make it out onto the market, on would assume it would be seen on a gravel or endurance style bike rather than an out and out race bike.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Scientific study finds the ideal hill parameters an for Everesting attempt
The better the rider, the steeper the hill should be, essentially
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘I’m excited to be in the game myself again’ - Charlotte Kool stuns world's best at UAE Tour
The Team DSM rider sprinted into the spotlight with victory on stage one
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Specialized lays off 8% of its staff, cites economy and industry changes
Approximately 125 Specialized employees were laid off today, as the American bike brand cut 8% of its staff world-wide, citing economic and industry changes.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Dumped by phone, email or simply ghosted: Specialized's sudden termination of its ambassador contracts
After months of vagueness or silence, Specialized ambassadors found out late last week that their contracts would not be renewed or even terminated early.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Last updated
-
Specialized SD Worx bikes stolen in 'brutal burglary'
A police investigation has been opened into the theft
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Specialized hires former Nike VP to 'inspire millions of riders'
David Schriber joins American bike company as chief marketing officer
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Specialized moots staff cuts at Rutland Cycling following takeover
Bike brand takes over 12 Rutland Cycling stores in Midlands as well as online presence
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Specialized founder Mike Sinyard steps down from CEO role
After 48 years at the helm, Specialized founder Mike Sinyard has stepped down from his CEO role. Former Dyson executive, Scott Maguire, steps in
By Anne-Marije Rook • Last updated