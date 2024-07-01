Spray paint mastery: How Dr. Curtis Bullock became one of cycling's most sought-after bike painters

Bullock’s clientele includes notable cyclists like Andy Schleck and Ayesha McGowan, alongside brands such as Specialized, Vitus, State Bicycle Co., Chris King, Goodr and Miir

Dr Curtis Bullock
(Image credit: Dr Curtis Bullock)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Little did Dr. Curtis Bullock know when he began spray-painting in 2019 that he would soon become one of the most sought-after bike painters in the industry. Better known as @savethepostalservice, Bullock’s impressive clientele includes notable cyclists like Andy Schleck and Ayesha McGowan, alongside brands such as Specialized, Vitus, State Bicycle Co., Chris King, Goodr and Miir. 

Bullock's bold and colour-popping work has garnered high demand yet despite his rapid success, he remains modest, referring to himself as "just a guy in my garage playing with spray paint."

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

