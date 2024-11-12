Stinner’s first stock program makes US handmade bikes accessible — and they ride well, too!

Stinner Frameworks has been turning heads with its beautifully crafted and colourfully painted steel and titanium bikes since entering the handmade scene in 2012.

Stinner Frameworks is a small operation out of Santa Barbara, California, yet I’ve spotted their bikes the world over – from the Pacific Northwest to Europe and Australia.

These lean, clean, performance-oriented machines stand out not only for their precision engineering but also for their eye-catching, in-house paintwork. What started as an alternative to mass-market bikes has now become a domestic leader in top-tier, custom steel and titanium frames. Sourcing high-quality materials from the U.S., Canada, and Italy, Stinner bikes have become synonymous with craftsmanship and performance, earning their place in "dreambike" status over the past decade.

Now, Stinner is making that dream more accessible with the launch of their “Stinner Select” program, offering some of their most popular models in six stock sizes, two paint schemes, and complete builds. With this new program, you can have a Stinner bike in days, not months.

Stinner is launching this new business model with the Carrizo, a steel all-road steed handcrafted in the same Santa Barbara workshop by the same team that has built the Stinner reputation.

“The 'Select' program gives customers the best Stinner offers without the wait or potential confusion associated with a custom bike,” says Stinner.

“Whether you’re new to cycling or looking to enhance your experience, the Select Series delivers the ideal combination of performance and durability, handcrafted from premium steel for a smooth, responsive ride.”

What's more, these stock bikes are available for $1,695 for a frameset and $3,895 for a complete build – an enticing value in the world of handmade bicycles.

(Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications)

Why this is exciting:

As mass-produced bikes continue to climb in price—looking at you, $12,000 ‘superbikes’—handmade bikes like the Stinner Carrizo are becoming more and more appealing.

For the same price as an overseas factory-made bike, you can opt for a bike that is made right here in the USA, one at a time, with the craftsmanship and premium, sustainable materials many mass-market bikes simply can't match. What may also be appealing is the sense of individuality and pride in supporting a small, passion-driven domestic business over mass-market giants.

Of course, going fully custom—where the geometry and paint job are made just for you—is the ultimate bike-buying experience; the stock models provide many of the same advantages without the hefty price tag.

Many U.S. manufacturers have been embracing the stock offerings model of late, enabling them to meet the demand for high-quality bikes, streamlining production and reducing wait times while still delivering the craftsmanship these brands are known for.

Among its stock-model competitors, the Stinner Select program stands thanks to its accessible pricing. At $1695 for a frameset, it’s nearly half the price of many handmade framesets on the market and rivals the costs of mass-produced framesets like Specialized’s latest alloy Crux.

Meet the Carrizo Select

(Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications)

With 40mm tyre clearance, a performance geometry and future-proof UDH dropout, the Carrizo is Stinner’s “adventure all-road bike” built to serve as a “perfect companion for the long journey ahead.”

The Carrizo Select frameset is handcrafted from lightweight Columbus Zona steel tubing, paired with a carbon fork, and powder coated in either Mint green or Desert tan. With fender mounts and room for three water bottle cages, the Carrizo is a versatile workhorse, ready for year-round adventures or commutes.

The complete build utilises SRAM’s entry-level but excellent APEX AXS wireless, electronic groupset, an Easton cockpit and DT Swiss wheels.

Product Spec:

Available in 6 sizes (50,52,54,56,58,60)

Made in Santa Barbara, CA

Colors: Mint and Desert (powder coated for durability)

Frame Material: Columbus Zona Steel Tubing

SRAM Apex AXS 12 Speed Build

Tire Clearance: 40mm

Easton Cockpit / DT Swiss Wheels

Three bottle cage locations and fender mounts

MSRP: $1,695 (frameset) $3,895 (complete)

Carrizo Select - First Impressions

(Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications)

I had the chance to swing my legs over the complete build Carrizo Select for a few short test rides –both on the road and on gravel.

The Carrizo Select immediately impressed with its well-fitting geometry, smooth ride feel and lively character.

As someone on the shorter side (5’5” or 167cm), it’s rare for a bike to fit me comfortably off the rack, but the Carrizo nailed it. In fact, the reach is within 2 millimetres from my usual gravel fit. As a former racer, my position on the bike tends to be fairly aggressive and that’s easily achieved on the Carrizo simply by removing a stem spacer or two. The frame sports a modern, progressive geometry that’s performance-oriented yet comfortable for long adventure days.

With quick and responsive handling, the Carrizo is pleasantly sporty. The Columbus Zona tubing blends the smoothness steel is known for with just enough stiffness for powerful acceleration. On long straightaways, the Carrizo zooms along efficiently while it’s equally fun to ride in the woods, zig-zagging on some gentle singletrack.

I think with the right tyres, the Carrizo could aptly tackle everything from your first cyclocross race to a mixed-terrain endurance ride.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications) (Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications)

The weight isn’t bad, either. Steel tends to get a rap for being heavy but modern steel frames are made from lightweight high-strength tubing. Ready to ride, my 50cm demo bike weighed in at 9.7kg (21lbs). For comparison, the DSW Crux, which Specialized claims to be the lightest alloy gravel frameset on the market, weighed in at 9.2kg, ready to ride.

I actually think the biggest limiters to the Carrizo build are the DT Swiss E1800 Spline 23 wheelset and the SRAM Apex XPLR cassette. Now, I am a big fan of the SRAM Apex AXS drivetrain, but the cassette is hefty, and if I were to purchase the stock-build Carrizo, the cassette would be my first upgrade.

The wheelset, complete with cassette, brake rotors and tyres, weighed in at 3.7kg. Once I swapped out the wheels and the Apex cassette for the Force version of the same 10-44 range, I was able to drop the bike down to 8.6g (18lbs). This is when the bike truly came alive, especially on the more technical off-road terrain.

I’ve only had a few short jaunts on the Carrizo, but it’s clear that it’s a great bike that offers a fun, sporty ride and the craftsmanship and aesthetics you just don’t get from a mass-produced frame.

It’s a joy to ride, and the price tag, the frameset in particular, is hard to beat for a handmade, Made in the USA bike.