Stinner’s first stock program makes US handmade bikes accessible — and they ride well, too!

The Stinner Carrizo Select blends custom craftsmanship with accessibility, offering a handmade alternative to mass-market bikes built overseas

Stinner Carrizo, a handmade in the USA steel all-road bike
(Image credit: Billy Sinkford / Clipless Communications)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in Products

Stinner Frameworks has been turning heads with its beautifully crafted and colourfully painted steel and titanium bikes since entering the handmade scene in 2012.

Stinner Frameworks is a small operation out of Santa Barbara, California, yet I’ve spotted their bikes the world over – from the Pacific Northwest to Europe and Australia.

Stinner Carrizo, a handmade in the USA steel all-road bike
(Image credit: Billy Sinkford, Clipless Communications)

