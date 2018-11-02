The Sufferfest introduces new strength training videos for cyclists

The inventors of classics like 'The Hunted' have launched a selection of strength training plans, so you can hurt your body in new ways, quicker (not really - they'll make you stronger)

Not content with thrashing riders through intense sessions with fearsome names – such as ‘The Wretched’, ‘The Hunted’ and ‘Long Scream’ – the indoor cycling app creators at The Sufferfest have broadened their offering to incorporate strength sessions.

The Sufferfest has a reputation for its tongue in cheek sense of humour – punishing narratives, references to molten lava, chamois dances and crowning anyone who manages to complete 10 videos back-to-back a ‘Knight of Sufferlandria’.

However, that doesn’t mean to say that it doesn’t take training and exercise physiology very seriously. The sessions depicted by the laugh-(scream-or-cry)-out-loud videos are written by experts Neal Henderson and Mac Cassin at APEX Coaching. Individual workouts can be tied into tailored training plans – and now those training plans can include strength sessions too.

Strength training is a great way for cyclists to improve their power on the bike, reduce injury and the amount of fatigue felt over long rides as the core becomes a stronger base for the legs to push from.

The new series of 22 videos incorporates 97 exercises, each explained step-by-step and written into a progressive schedule that develops in difficulty week by week.

Riders can choose between a beginner or intermediate plan, the latter of which is suitable for those who take part in off-the-bike exercise regularly already.

Exercises will start with basic movements: the plank, hip hinges, squat variations, back extensions and push-up, progressing to include modifications like shoulder presses, single-leg stability, and rotations.