Sunday Trading: Huge savings on turbo trainers, bikes and much more

As we all find ourselves with a little more time on our hands, now is a great time to make that cycling upgrade. Whether it’s a new home set-up, a new bike or just a little tinkering with your existing ride, we’ve found some great deals this Sunday to help keep you on your bike.

CycleOps H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer was £1000 now £599

The H2 offers up a 20lb flywheel, designed to provide a real-world ride feel. It will replicate climbs up to 20 per cent and can handle 2000 watts.

The power readings are accurate to +/- 2 per cent and the unit outputs just 66 decibels at 20mph, so you can train without infuriating family or friends.

Of course, it’s Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible so you can pair it up with software packages. Folding legs keep the footprint small when out of use but stable in use and it all weighs in at 21.3kg.

BKOOL Air Smart Trainer was £999.99 now £649.99

Released a little over a year ago, the Smart Air up the ante with its claimed ability to simulate speed up to 70km/h and up to a 25 per cent slope, as well as measuring up to 3,000 watts. It allows for six degrees of side-to-side movement to aid real road feel so it’s a great option for when getting out on the open road isn’t an option.

Scott Foil 30 Aero Road bike was £2,499 now £1,374.99

The Scott Foil has always been a firm favourite with us here at Cycling Weekly. From 2020 the range has gone disc only but this allows for fantastic savings to be had on the 2019 rim brake versions.

The Foil 30 comes with Shimano 105, Syncros RR2.0 wheels and Continental Grand Sport Race tyres. There’s a whopping 44% standard saving but right now Rutland Cycles have a voucher code (SAVE25) for an additional £25 saving on top of the listed sale price.

Shimano Ultegra R800 Rim Brake Road Groupset was £1,100 now £660

We rated Shimano’s Ultegra R800 so much so that we gave it an Editor’s Choice award. At a technical level, the groupset is magnificent and works exceptionally well.

In fact, we went as far as saying it’s an almost flawless performance product, with lots of Dura-Ace’s top technology at a more palatable price.

Shimano Hydraulic Disc Brakes was £499.99 now £299.99

If you’ve already welcomed disc brakes into your life, now is the time to upgrade as these are impressive savings to be had on a great performing system.

For this price it’s certainly worth considering a conversion from a mechanical pull set-up, either on one of your existing bikes or even buying a brand new mechanical disc brake bike and making an immediate swap out.

There are both standard and Di2 set-ups on offer, with the Di2 version even cheaper at £229.99 so just make sure you pop the right version in your shopping cart (the link below will take you to the non-Di2 version).

Shimano RS700 Tubeless Ready Wheelset was £749.99 now £399

The rim design on the WH-RS700 splits the difference between a C24 and a C35, using a 24mm depth for the front wheel and a 28mm depth for the rear wheel. Shimano says the carbon-aluminum construction, offset rim and bespoke lacing design make WH-RS700 a surprisingly strong yet lightweight wheel, capable of everything from endurance racing, Gran Fondos, or the casual Sunday cruise.

More great deals

Specialized Pro Road shoes were £160 now £79.99

Raleigh Performance 16 inch kids bike was £250 now £184.99

Specialized Torch 30 Road Shoes were £210 now £124.99

Minoura Mag Ride 60R Turbo Trainer was £149.99 now £109.99

B’Twin Essential Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey was £3.99 now £1.99

Madison Sportive jersey and bibshort Starter Pack was £79.99 now £19.99