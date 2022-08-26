Tadej Pogačar to return to racing at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal in September

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will return to racing at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, held on September 9 and 11.

The Slovenian hasn't competed since Clásica San Sebastián at the end of July, a race he failed to finish following his second-place at the Tour de France. Pogačar will use the Canadian races to prepare for the World Championships, which take place in Wollongong, Australia, at the end of September.

Pogačar hasn't raced at either of the one-day races in his career, and will make his debut at a North American professional race on Friday 9 September in Québec City.

The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, the only North American races on the WorldTour calendar, return in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after a Covid-19 enforced absence. Peter Sagan won in Québec, while Greg Van Avermaet triumphed in Montréal.

Sébastien Arsenault, President and CEO of race organiser GPCQM, said: “We are especially pleased and proud to see the world’s élite riders return to Québec City and Montréal. We’ve worked hard over the past two years, which have been particularly challenging, to make sure that the story would continue."

"We are deeply touched by the WorldTeams’ enthusiasm to return to our shores, the quality of the riders who’ll be crossing the Atlantic to compete in the only races in the Americas on the UCI WorldTour calendar, and the show of support from the global cycling community as well as the fans during these two years. I’m convinced that the 2022 races will be remembered for a long time to come."

As well as Pogačar, the two one-day races are expected to welcome other prominent riders, such as Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) in lining up for the event.

Canadian riders Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) and Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) are also expected to line up at their home races, with Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), fresh from winning a stage at the 2022 Tour de France, also competing.

After the Canadian races, only Il Lombardia remains on the WorldTour calendar, though there are the World Championships still to come in 2022, too.