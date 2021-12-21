Team SD Worx reveal new brightly coloured team kit for the 2022 season
The super-squad have mostly ditched the purple and gone bright pink with touches of yellow
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Team SD Worx have launched their brightly coloured new look for the 2022 season, with the Dutch super team abandoning the purple that filled the women's WorldTour peloton in 2021.
In its place is a bright pink jersey with touches of red, yellow and still some remnants of purple, which the pink bursts out of. This is tastefully put together with black shorts to finish of the stunningly fresh kit.
The change is mainly due to the fact that it was very difficult to differentiate between SD Worx, Liv Racing, Canyon-SRAM and the WorldTour leader in the peloton as all were wearing shades of purple.
>>> Jack Haig is working on his time trial as he aims for Tour de France overall after Vuelta podium
The team released a video of their team leader Demi Vollering taking off the old jersey to reveal the new one in a dramatic slow motion clip on social media and yes, they're calling the jersey a "shirt".
We are proud to present our new shirt for 2022. Hot or not? #wesparksuccess#teamsdworx pic.twitter.com/62pb6D2zMhDecember 21, 2021
They released pictures of the new jersey soon after, with Vollering modelling yet again, alongside her team-mates on their training camp.
Vollering said: "I think the shirt has become even more beautiful. Much more feminine. This really stands out in the peloton.
"We already saw that during the photo shoot in Spain where the shirt really drew attention in the sunny weather. To look so beautifully groomed again is a good motivation towards the upcoming cycling season."
This is the new Team SD Worx shirt in 2022. More colours to shine more. Hot or not? #wespraksuccess#teamsdworx pic.twitter.com/iokXP3DC2HDecember 21, 2021
The yellow in the jersey is brought in from the team's new sponsor of Yuzzu, who have left male WorldTour team Lotto-Soudal, who also recently released their 2022 look, to join the Dutch women's WorldTour line-up.
SD Worx say they were keen to try and make a jersey that was "even more beautiful" as the old look with the team collaborating with Specialized for the design for the main sponsor, SD Worx, second season in the peloton after taking over from now sub-sponsors, Boels Rental and Dolmans landscaping group.
The team had yet another incredible season with 33 victories across 2021, but they will now have to rely more on the likes of Vollering, Pieters and Van den Broek-Blaak for a leading role now that Anna van der Breggen has retired.
Although, the team's new signings of Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky and Swiss champion Marlen Reusser should also play a key role in bringing plenty of wins in 2022.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
'After suffering several crashes, I’m not in the mindset to compete at that level': Rafael Valls announces retirement
Team Bahrain Victorious released a statement to announce the Spaniard's departure from pro cycling
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Will cycling change my body shape?' – you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
New to riding bikes and worried your new found pedal pushing habit will turn you into the incredible hulk? Or perhaps you're actively seeking hulkesque proportions? We've got the answers...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published