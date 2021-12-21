Team SD Worx reveal new brightly coloured team kit for the 2022 season

Team SD Worx have launched their brightly coloured new look for the 2022 season, with the Dutch super team abandoning the purple that filled the women's WorldTour peloton in 2021.

In its place is a bright pink jersey with touches of red, yellow and still some remnants of purple, which the pink bursts out of. This is tastefully put together with black shorts to finish of the stunningly fresh kit.

The change is mainly due to the fact that it was very difficult to differentiate between SD Worx, Liv Racing, Canyon-SRAM and the WorldTour leader in the peloton as all were wearing shades of purple.

>>> Jack Haig is working on his time trial as he aims for Tour de France overall after Vuelta podium

The team released a video of their team leader Demi Vollering taking off the old jersey to reveal the new one in a dramatic slow motion clip on social media and yes, they're calling the jersey a "shirt".

We are proud to present our new shirt for 2022. Hot or not? #wesparksuccess#teamsdworx pic.twitter.com/62pb6D2zMhDecember 21, 2021 See more

They released pictures of the new jersey soon after, with Vollering modelling yet again, alongside her team-mates on their training camp.

Vollering said: "I think the shirt has become even more beautiful. Much more feminine. This really stands out in the peloton.

"We already saw that during the photo shoot in Spain where the shirt really drew attention in the sunny weather. To look so beautifully groomed again is a good motivation towards the upcoming cycling season."

This is the new Team SD Worx shirt in 2022. More colours to shine more. Hot or not? #wespraksuccess#teamsdworx pic.twitter.com/iokXP3DC2HDecember 21, 2021 See more

The yellow in the jersey is brought in from the team's new sponsor of Yuzzu, who have left male WorldTour team Lotto-Soudal, who also recently released their 2022 look, to join the Dutch women's WorldTour line-up.

SD Worx say they were keen to try and make a jersey that was "even more beautiful" as the old look with the team collaborating with Specialized for the design for the main sponsor, SD Worx, second season in the peloton after taking over from now sub-sponsors, Boels Rental and Dolmans landscaping group.

The team had yet another incredible season with 33 victories across 2021, but they will now have to rely more on the likes of Vollering, Pieters and Van den Broek-Blaak for a leading role now that Anna van der Breggen has retired.

Although, the team's new signings of Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky and Swiss champion Marlen Reusser should also play a key role in bringing plenty of wins in 2022.