Teenage boys arrested after spate of assaults on cyclists in the UK

Three teenage boys were arrested this week in Bristol, south west England, after a series of assaults on cyclists in the city earlier this month.

13 incidents have been identified by the police, all involving two or three riders on one moped pushing or attempting to push cyclists off bikes, with the incidents occurring between 3-7 December. No new reports have emerged since then.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, most escaped with grazes and bruising, but one man broke his collarbone and a woman broke fingers after being assaulted. The attacks mostly happened on Feeder Road, in south east Bristol.

A woman was also sexually assaulted by men on a moped in Netham Park in the east of the city at the same time.

A press release from the police on Wednesday read: "Two boys aged 16 and 14 were arrested last week and are on police bail while the investigation continues. A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier this week is also on police bail.

"If you’ve witnessed an incident, or have relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, please call 101 and quote the reference number 5224321329."

On the Bristol Cyclists Facebook group earlier this month, one cyclist wrote: "I got pushed off my bike tonight by 2 people all in black on a moped. They didn’t stop, I heard them laughing as they rode off.

"I’m alright, just got cuts and bruises. It was on Cattle Market Road/Feeder Road, on the Motion side of the tunnel.

"Have reported to Police. Posting here as I see a fellow cyclist was similarly assaulted just over a week ago on Feeder Road. PLEASE be careful in this area or consider a detour if you can."

A colleague of the man who broke his collarbone told Bristol news site Bristol 24/7: "They tried to get me first but I wasn’t going too fast and put my foot down but my colleague who was about 50m ahead wasn’t so lucky.

"I’m keen to ensure as many people who cycle in Bristol have knowledge of this and can be vigilant and help to ensure the police are taking this seriously."

It is not the first time that people have reportedly pushed people off bikes "for fun". In the past this has been linked to social media stunts.

Last year in France two men were handed suspended sentences for pushing riders off their bikes in the south west of the country. In November, we reported on the story of Charlie Moloney, who suffered concussion after being assaulted by a van's passenger.