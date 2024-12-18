Teenage boys arrested after spate of assaults on cyclists in the UK

Three under-18s were arrested in Bristol after 13 reports of assaults by a trio on mopeds earlier this month

Three teenage boys were arrested this week in Bristol, south west England, after a series of assaults on cyclists in the city earlier this month.

13 incidents have been identified by the police, all involving two or three riders on one moped pushing or attempting to push cyclists off bikes, with the incidents occurring between 3-7 December. No new reports have emerged since then.

